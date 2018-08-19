Picture of the Day: Back to the 30s

Frank DuBray submitted the following photo and note: “Photo taken over Greenbank, Ontario, of a restored Spezio Sport, a plans-built design from the 1960s. Tony Spezio created this aircraft to resemble the 1930’s racers.”

Frank noted he restored the aircraft himself.





