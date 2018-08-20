Hartzell props STC’d for Maule STOL

Hartzell Propeller‘s carbon fiber composite two and three-blade Trailblazer replacement props for Maule short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft have received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC).
Hartzell’s 80″ diameter Top Props can replace Hartzell and McCauley propellers on the backcountry aircraft, according to Harzell officials.
The Hartzell props “eliminate RPM limitations, are lightweight and highly durable with the lowest life cycle costs for this legendary aircraft,” said Hartzell Propeller President Joe Brown.
The new Trailblazer constant speed composite props are approved for the Maule M-5-235C, M-6-235, M-7-235, M-7-235A, M-7-235-B, M-7-235-C, MX-7-235, MT-7-235, M-8-235 with O-540-J1A5D, O-540-J3A5, and IO-540-W1A5(D) engines.
The two-blade prop weighs 41 pounds, and the three-blade weighs 61 pounds.
They are priced at $16,800 for the two-blade and $21,267 for the three-blade, including polished spinners and all STC documents.
These new Trailblazer propellers are offered with Hartzell Propeller’s extended warranty, 2,400 hours or six years, whichever occurs first.
