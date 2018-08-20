Ohio teacher named aerospace educator of the year

DAYTON, Ohio – Heidi L. Edwards, science department chair at Dayton’s Oakwood High School, executive curriculum director for Air Camp, a Dayton STEM fellow, and SOFIA Ambassador for NASA, has been selected as the 2018 A. Scott Crossfield Educator of the Year.

The Crossfield Award, founded in 1986 by NAHF Enshrinee Scott Crossfield, is a juried annual competition to recognize a teacher for his or her exemplary use of aerospace in their classroom.

Crossfield was a renowned test pilot, research pilot and aerospace researcher. His tests with pressurized suits led to the development of the space suit.

Edwards’ accomplishments include using her experience collecting and analyzing data with NASA as a SOFIA Ambassador to work with Oakwood teachers to develop and ensure the permanence of unique science and engineering opportunities for students and creating and implementing exciting and engaging aerospace curriculum for Air Camp.

The presentation of the Crossfield Award will be made by 2001 NAHF Enshrinee Major General Joe Engle, USAF (Ret), close to the X-15 aircraft, which Engle and Crossfield both flew.

The ceremony, led by emcee David Hartman, features the formal installment of the NAHF Class of 2018: Col. Walter Cunningham, USMC (Ret) a decorated Korean War veteran, fighter pilot, physicist, Apollo 7 Lunar Module Pilot and SKYLAB Chief; General John R. “Jack” Dailey, USMC (Ret) a decorated Vietnam veteran, former assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, former deputy administrator of NASA and the former director of the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.; William H. “Bill” Dana, a 40-year veteran of NASA, test pilot and aeronautical engineer and project pilot for the X-15 and pilot astronaut for the X-20, among several other aircraft; Gen. Ronald R. Fogleman, USAF (Ret), a decorated Vietnam veteran (logging 80 missions as a Misty), command pilot and parachutist, 15th Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and author of the Air Force Core Values.