Updated Panel Designer unveiled

Just released is the new version of eHangar.org‘s Panel Designer.

“The design of your instrument panel is one of the most important decisions you will make in building your custom homebuilt aircraft, and the eHangar.org Panel Designer is here to help from concept to first flight,” company officials said.

“The new Panel Designer application will guide you through the design process and, if you like, link you with one of our partner avionics shops to build your custom turn-key panel for you,” officials add in a prepared release.

The panel designer tools allow you to:

Design your panel using the company’s precision alignment tools;

Save multiple iterations of your panel — as many as you like;

Compare your panel designs side-by-side;

Upload and use your own panel templates and instruments;

Collaborate with other eHangar users;

Collaborate with partner vendors for cutting, painting, labeling, and building your custom instrument panel;

Export detailed equipment lists;

Share your designs with friends on Facebook, Twitter, and more.

Additional tools coming soon: