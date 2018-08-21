General Aviation News

Northwest Art & Air Festival set for Aug. 24-26

by Leave a Comment

For those of us interested in flying, any excuse to head to the airport will do. But for the rest of society, the music of airplanes is not enough.

The Northwest Art & Air Festival in Albany, Oregon, is such an excuse for the rest of society to become acquainted with the airport. Taking place Aug. 24-26, 2018, the festival is co-located at Timber Linn Park and Albany Municipal Airport (S12).

Young Eagles Ride at the 2017 Northwest Art & Air Festival. (Photo courtesy Facebook.)

The 2018 festival schedule promises a family-friendly event that includes live music, art (of course), a car show, food vendors, Young Eagles rides, balloon launches and glows.

Best of all, Timber Linn Park is separated from the Albany Airport by a simple fence. So, instead of being a curiosity, the airport is truly a part of the festival where attendees are invited to the airport.

Northwest Art & Air Festival 2018 logo

Looking for something fun and a bit unique? Point your plane toward S12 and take it all in.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners