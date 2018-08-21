Northwest Art & Air Festival set for Aug. 24-26

For those of us interested in flying, any excuse to head to the airport will do. But for the rest of society, the music of airplanes is not enough.

The Northwest Art & Air Festival in Albany, Oregon, is such an excuse for the rest of society to become acquainted with the airport. Taking place Aug. 24-26, 2018, the festival is co-located at Timber Linn Park and Albany Municipal Airport (S12).

The 2018 festival schedule promises a family-friendly event that includes live music, art (of course), a car show, food vendors, Young Eagles rides, balloon launches and glows.

Best of all, Timber Linn Park is separated from the Albany Airport by a simple fence. So, instead of being a curiosity, the airport is truly a part of the festival where attendees are invited to the airport.

Looking for something fun and a bit unique? Point your plane toward S12 and take it all in.