Picture of the Day: This is awesome!

Blake Kitchens submitted the following photo and note: “I took my grandson, Holt Kitchens, who is 6 years old, up for the first time in my Cessna 172. This is over Denver City, Texas. He just kept saying ‘this is awesome!’”





