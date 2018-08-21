Ready to show off your plane?

Sherwin-Williams is looking for the best finished aircraft, from general and commercial aviation to helicopters to classic and custom-painted planes, to be featured in its 2019 Aerospace Coatings Calendar.

“We have 12 spots to fill, so we’re looking to feature the best and brightest,” says Julie Voisin, Sherwin-Williams Global Product Manager for Aerospace Coatings. “As this will be our inaugural calendar, Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings is excited to celebrate the paint craftsman of the aviation industry and their incredible works of art.”

Any aircraft submitted to the calendar must be exclusively finished in Sherwin-Williams brand topcoats, no exceptions. Entries must also include professional photography of the aircraft showing multiple angles and any custom details as judging is based on finish quality, technical difficulty, design originality, and artistic merit, company officials note.

Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 31, 2018. Winners will be notified by Sept. 4, 2018.

For more information about the Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings Calendar and to download the entry form to submit an aircraft, go to SWAerospace.com.