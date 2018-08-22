General Aviation News

Webinar: Getting to know your engine…again

How well do you know your engine? An Aug. 30 WINGsRealityEDU.com webinar will discuss aircraft engines starting with the basics.

FAASTeam Lead Rep Michael Lessard will also discuss operating tips, fuel economy and performance, owner maintenance, record keeping, as well as unlock some of the myths about operating airplane engines.

 

The webinar will be held live at 20 Godfrey Drive in Orono, Maine. If you are in the area, you can attend for free (but seating is limited).

For everyone else, a $6.95 fee will gain you access to the webinar.

Register at the WINGsRealityEDU.com website.

The webinar also qualifies for two WINGs Credit for Basic Knowledge Topics.

