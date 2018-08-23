New pilot watches incorporate material from aircraft

Bristol Watch Company has launched a new line of limited edition aviator watches. Each watch is themed around a particular historically significant aircraft type and incorporates actual material from the aircraft it represents. Designs include tributes to the Spitfire, A-10, 747, F-15, Space Shuttle Atlantis, and B-25.
The Spitfire tribute contains original material from Supermarine Spitfire R6753. This aircraft flew in the Battle of Britain, shooting down a German ME-109 on Aug. 29, 1940, with pilot JC Pinckney at the controls.
The Space Shuttle Atlantis tribute contains material that flew in space, orbiting the earth 160 times and traveling 3.9 million miles, according to company officials.
A future design will honor the iconic Hughes H-4 Hercules or “Spruce Goose,” company officials noted.
Thanks to an agreement with the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, which is the custodian of the historic aircraft, Bristol will be allowed to incorporate original material from the restoration of the Spruce Goose into a limited-edition timepiece.
The arrangement will help fund future children’s science and aviation educational programs at the museum, officials report.
Designed by aviation professionals, the watch cases are machined from aerospace grade stainless steel with the original aircraft artifact displayed behind a sapphire crystal in the case back.
The chronograph movements are produced in Switzerland.
Bristol was founded by Greg Youngs, a pilot with over 35 years of experience. Taught to fly in high school by his father, the combat-decorated Air Force pilot has gone on to fly professionally in aircraft ranging from crop dusters to corporate aircraft to airliners and has piloted more than 50 aircraft types.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.