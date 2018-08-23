General Aviation News

Piper J-5A bent during emergency landing

The pilot was returning from a local flight when he intentionally ran the right fuel tank dry.

After switching fuel tanks, he attempted to restart the Piper J-5A’s engine, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

During an emergency landing on a narrow road near Sterling, Alaska, the right wing hit brush and trees, which resulted in substantial damage to both wings.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper fuel management, which led to fuel exhaustion and a subsequent forced landing on a road too narrow for the airplane.

NTSB Identification: ANC16CA058

This August 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

