Introduction to the National Airspace System updated

The second edition of Introduction to The National Airspace System by Dr. Donna F. Wilt is available now from University Aviation Press.

This book brings together comprehensive National Airspace System (NAS) information from multiple FAA and other source materials, editing and expanding on them to form a cohesive, all-in-one account of a wide-reaching and complex topic, according to the publisher.

Pilots and non-pilots alike will benefit from the information in this book, as it covers much of the material for a pilot ground school course from a non-pilot perspective, officials add.

The book also includes information relevant to large airports and air transport operations in the NAS not covered in an instrument ground course.

Updates to the text reflect the most current information available, including details on unmanned aircraft in the NAS, performance based navigation, and parallel approaches at busy airports.

Questions at the end of each chapter include references to the text where additional information can be found.

Introduction to The National Airspace System is available from University Aviation Press in eBook PDF format for $19.95.