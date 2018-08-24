Ross Aviation expands at KTRM

Ross Aviation has expanded at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) in Thermal, California, by buying a 26,000-square-foot storage hangar immediately adjacent to Ross Aviation’s Executive Terminal.

Ross Aviation also leased an additional 2.2-acre parcel of completed “heavy ramp” from Riverside County EDA, which is the airport authority.

The additional ramp is immediately in front of the hangar and is contiguous to the existing Ross Aviation leasehold and ramp.

The hangar was built in 2014 and was owned by a local businessman and aviation enthusiast, Richard Oliphant.

“Given the growth on the airport, it made absolute sense for us to purchase the hangar and lease the additional ramp. The additional ramp and available hangar space will greatly improve our ability to service our customers and provide space during the busy winter season when the Coachella Valley is host to numerous events and influx of seasonal residents, which attract dozens of business and general aviation aircraft,” said Cy Farmer, Chief Operating Officer.

Ross Aviation operates nine FBOs at seven airports, including Thermal, California (KTRM), White Plains, N.Y. (KHPN), Scottsdale, Arizona (KSDL), Long Beach, California (KLGB), Fresno, California (KFAT), Anchorage, Alaska (PANC), and Fairbanks, Alaska (PAFA).