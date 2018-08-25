Oklahoma ‘aeroplate’ now available

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Hues of a nighttime sky with a golden Oklahoma sunset are beginning to dot the landscape of automobile bumpers in Oklahoma in salute to the state’s second largest economic engine, aviation and aerospace. Oklahoma’s specialty “aviation” license plate is now in production and distribution by the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

The plate, requested by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC), is the state’s official aviation and aerospace specialty plate.

The idea became law during the 2017 legislative session. Designed by Oklahoma artist Christopher Nick, the plate is a nod to commercial, military, and general aviation.

Funds from the plate will be used to support aviation education programs to address the need for a skilled and competent aviation workforce and infrastructure projects within the state airport system.

Motorists can get the aviation and aerospace specialty plate personalized or pre-numbered. The plate looks best personalized with five to six characters, state officials note.

The order form for the “aeroplate” can be found at OK.gov/tax.