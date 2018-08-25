Video: Highlights of NTSB Loss of Control roundtable

More general aviation pilots and passengers die from accidents involving loss of control in flight than any other single factor. “Prevent Loss of Control in Flight in General Aviation” has been on the NTSB‘s Most Wanted List of transportation safety improvements for year.

On April 24, 2018, the NTSB convened a roundtable of industry and government experts to discuss the current state of the problem, and highlight available technologies and training. The roundtable explored challenges to implementation of current technologies to reduce these largely preventable accidents. NTSB officials recently posted a 19-minute video that shows some of the highlights from the discussion.

Pilots may receive FAA Wings credit for watching the video, according to NTSB officials.