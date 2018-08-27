Astronomy Night returns to 9I0

Havana Regional Airport (9I0) in Havana, Illinois, is hosting its second annual fly-in event on Sept. 15, 2018, that features astronomy, camping, and a pancake breakfast the next morning.

The guides to the cosmos will be the astronomers and astrophysicists from the University of Illinois Astronomy Club. They are bringing their knowledge of astronomy and 10 of their high-powered telescopes.

“This is your chance to see your favorite constellations and an opportunity to ask all the questions you have always wanted to ask about the universe,” says Mike Purpura, Illinois State Liaison for the Recreational Aviation Foundation. “Bring your binoculars and telescopes, but more importantly bring your stellar curiosity.”

Pilots should plan on arriving before sunset with their camping gear. The runway lights and beacon will be off by NOTAM at 9 p.m. CDT.

“We expect to get started early with observations of the celestial bodies that first appear in the evening sky,” he said. “Observations will take place through the night for those who can stay awake.”

He notes that Havana Regional Airport has a “very nice pilot lounge with restroom facilities.”

He adds that the first event in 2017 was a big hit.

“We had 25 airplanes and 150 people, counting pilots and the local community,” he notes.

This event is brought to you by the Havana Airport Authority, EAA Chapter 1420, and the Recreational Aviation Foundation.

Need more information? Contact Bob Martin of the Havana Airport Board or Mike Purpura.