10th annual Midwest LSA Expo takes off Sept. 6

The 10th annual Midwest LSA Expo will be held Sept. 6-8, 2018, at Mt. Vernon Outland Airport (KMVN) in Illinois.

The free event features many Light-Sport Aircraft, including Part 103, STOL (Short Take off and Land) and gyroplanes on one demo friendly flightline.

Shop for the latest in aviation gadgets and services. Sit in one of many informative seminars and forums presented by the best in the industry, including:

The Future of LSA, Dan Johnson, Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association (LAMA) President and General Aviation News Splog columnist;

Flying with Rotax Engines, Brett Lawton, Leading Edge Airfoils;

What’s Happening at HQ, David Leiting, EAA;

Everything You Wanted to Know About Gyroplanes, Greg Gremminger, MagniGyro Traffic;

Pattern Etiquette, Colonel Bob McDaniel, C-141 Pilot, USAF Ret.; and

Special Use Airspace, Lt. Colonel Steve Willis, F-16/F-4/T-38 Pilot USAF Ret.

The event is free, including free admission, free parking, free local shuttles, and free camping, organizers note.