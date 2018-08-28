General Aviation News

10th annual Midwest LSA Expo takes off Sept. 6

The 10th annual Midwest LSA Expo will be held Sept. 6-8, 2018, at Mt. Vernon Outland Airport (KMVN) in Illinois.

The free event features many Light-Sport Aircraft, including Part 103, STOL (Short Take off and Land) and gyroplanes on one demo friendly flightline.

Aircraft lined up at a previous Midwest LSA Expo.

Shop for the latest in aviation gadgets and services. Sit in one of many informative seminars and forums presented by the best in the industry, including:

  • The Future of LSA, Dan Johnson, Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association (LAMA) President and General Aviation News Splog columnist;
  • Flying with Rotax Engines, Brett Lawton, Leading Edge Airfoils;
  • What’s Happening at HQ, David Leiting, EAA;
  • Everything You Wanted to Know About Gyroplanes, Greg Gremminger, MagniGyro Traffic;
  • Pattern Etiquette, Colonel Bob McDaniel, C-141 Pilot, USAF Ret.; and
  • Special Use Airspace, Lt. Colonel Steve Willis, F-16/F-4/T-38 Pilot USAF Ret.

The event is free, including free admission, free parking, free local shuttles, and free camping, organizers note.

