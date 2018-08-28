Improperly rigged landing gear leads to crash

The commercial pilot stated that, during the landing roll at the airport in Monett, Missouri, following a normal landing, the North American Navion began pulling to the right.

The airplane departed the right side of the runway and traveled down an embankment and through a barbed wire fence.

When the pilot inspected the airplane, he noted that the right main landing gear (MLG) had collapsed.

An examination of the landing gear found that the locking mechanism had been improperly rigged.

Several weeks before the accident, the airplane’s right MLG was damaged in an incident and had been replaced with a serviceable unit. A review of maintenance records noted that a gear retraction test was conducted after the replacement and described as satisfactory.

It is likely that during this maintenance, the landing gear was improperly rigged, which resulted in its collapse on the accident flight.

Probable cause: Maintenance personnel’s failure to properly rig the right main landing gear locking mechanism, which resulted in a gear collapse during landing.

NTSB Identification: CEN16LA354

This August 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.