Keep flying and charging while using your iPad

Sporty’s has introduced its Flight Gear Backup Battery for the iPad.

The battery packs 20,000mAh, but its slim shape will fit in any flight bag, Sporty’s officials note. This battery can charge multiple iPads and Stratus at the same time, even while those devices are in use.

A total of four high amp USB ports are available to charge your devices, three standard USB-A ports (like those found on computers and wall chargers) and one USB-C output port.

Sporty’s Flight Gear Backup Battery also offers flexible charging options when it needs to be recharged. No more trying to find the proprietary charging cable or a certain type of cable you may not normally carry. The Flight Gear Backup Battery can be charged with a Micro-USB, Type-C, or Lightning Cable.

“Any time you add an electronic device to the cockpit, you run the risk of interference with the radios,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “We’re very concerned about that problem, so we’ve tested the Flight Gear Battery pack in multiple aircraft and through hundreds of flight hours to ensure that it won’t become a nuisance in the plane.”

Sporty’s Flight Gear Backup Battery has built-in safety features that constantly monitor the battery health. In the event of a problem, the battery will shut down until the issue is resolved, protecting against temperature fluctuations, overcharging, over discharging, short circuits and other issues.

Measuring 7.75” x 3.75” x 0.5” and weighing less than one pound, Sporty’s Flight Gear Backup Battery has a quick reference guide in the form of a placard printed directly on the back of the battery.

With the Flight Gear Charging Bundle, you can charge everything you need at home, in the car or airplane, and on the go. These charging accessories are created for pilots with the goal of eliminating electronic interference, overheating problems, low amperage USB ports and low-quality chargers.

Included in the bundle is the Flight Gear Battery Pack for iPad, the Flight Gear USB Cigarette Lighter Adapter with Voltage Meter, and the Flight Gear Dual USB Wall Plug.

The Flight Gear Backup Battery for iPad is available for $79.95. The Flight Gear Charging Bundle is available for a special price of $99.95.