Prepware app for Windows mobile devices released

Now available from ASA, Prepware for Windows mobile devices is a preparation, study and test app for Pilot and Maintenance FAA Knowledge Exams.
Applicants can study by subject, supported with explanations and correct answers, take true-to-form practice tests, and review the graded sessions, company officials note.
Compatible with Windows phones and tablets, this app provides a mobile solution for pilots and mechanics preparing for their FAA written exam, officials add.
The app is available as a free download that includes a demo database so applicants can try before they buy.
Specific tests can be purchased from within the app with prices ranging between $4.99-$9.99.
Test preparation is available for these FAA Knowledge Exams: Remote pilot, private pilot, instrument rating, instructor, commercial pilot, airline pilot, sport pilot, military competency, flight engineer, as well as mechanic databases for general, airframe, and powerplant.
An internet connection is required to view figures and diagrams associated with the questions.
