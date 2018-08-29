Forum brings controllers and pilots together

An Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Pilots Safety Forum will be held Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Greenville, S.C.

“Pilots and ATC usually only speak briefly over radios during aircraft operations. Getting both parties together in a different situation, like this, helps both understand where the other is coming from,” said Joe Frasher, director of Greenville Downtown Airport (KGMU).

“Controllers from Greenville Spartanburg (KGSP), Charlotte (KCLT), Donaldson Field (KGYH) and Greenville Downtown Airport will be on hand,” noted Spartanburg Memorial Airport Director Terry Connorton. “Pilots will have an opportunity to ask ATC questions about the airspace they fly in, hear what ATC says about their airport arrival and departure concerns, changes in the ATC system, learn how several large events in September (Tyron Equestrian Olympics, which is expecting 500,000-plus visitors, and the Triple Tree Fly-In), will affect airspace in the upstate, as well as provide time to network with our local and statewide aviation community.”

“We hope to welcome lots of aircraft that morning, as pilots can fly in to the Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU), taxi to the Tower ramp and walk over to the event, as we are right next door to the venue,” added Frasher. “There is plenty of automobile parking on Eisenhower Drive, as well.”

The forum will be held in room 104AB of the TD Convention Center at One Exposition Drive in Greenville. Registration begins at 8 am. A pilot certificate is not required to attend, officials add.

The event is sponsored by the FAA, South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, and South Carolina Aviation Association as part of South Carolina Aviation Week, Aug. 19-25.