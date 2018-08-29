General aviation airports — not just for GA

Regular contributor Larry Stencel sent in this brief story about how general aviation airports are not just for GA: “During a widespread severe weather event in central Wisconsin west of Oshkosh on Aug. 28, 2018, two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the Army National Guard 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment at Shelbyville, Indiana, elected to make a precautionary landing at the Wautoma Municipal Airport (Y50) in Wisconsin.

On a training mission to the Twin Cities, the crews decided to land and wait out the storm front.

A local pilot heard their out-of-the-ordinary calls on his home radio and drove to the unattended airport to see if they needed help and to open the airport up for them.

Leaving an hour later, weather forced them to turn back to Y50.

After arranging for security for the helicopters, he saw to it that the crews were transported to lodging and dinner. The appreciative crews were able to depart the next day.