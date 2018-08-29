Picture of the Day: Your controls

Sam Heiter submitted the following photo and note: “My great-nephew, Jack, in my Cessna 140 en route to a fly-in breakfast at Fulton County Airport (KRCR) in Rochester, Indiana. I took him to EAA AirVenture for the week as well. He’s hooked! One of the the reasons I bought the airplane was to do flights like this. Not sure who’s having more fun!”





Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.