And the winners are…

The winners of the Recreational Aviation Foundation/Sporty’s Photo Contest have been revealed, with Charles Christenson taking first place.

The top three winners will be displayed on the Sporty’s Pilot Shop September 2018 catalog cover.

Christenson’s photo (above) depicts his 1967 Cessna 182 on Alder Lake with Mount Rainier in the background. Alder Lake is a seven-mile long reservoir on the Nisqually River in Eatonville, Washington, which was created by the construction of Alder Dam in September 1944.

The second place winners are Jim and Janette Riley, whose photo is of their Husky on short final at Wilson Bar, which is a public-use U.S. Forest Service Airport located near Dixie, Idaho.

The third-place winner is Cory Kittle, who submitted a photo of a PA-18 Super Cub in front of Colony Glacier near Lake George, Alaska.

“The back-country flying that the RAF works to protect is the kind of flying many pilots dream of when they earn their license,” said Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “We’re pleased to partner with the RAF to showcase this beautiful part of general aviation.”