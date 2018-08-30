Now available from McFarlane Aviation Products is “the best” DAM Window Cleaner, according to company officials.
In development and testing for more than a year, DAM Window Cleaner is a fast, streak-free liquid spray designed for acrylic and other surfaces.
It does not contain ammonia or alcohol that are harmful to plastic.
“It has an amazing melt away cleaning power,” company officials said in a prepared release. “The carnauba wax and polymer formula fills minor scratches and leaves a slick static free surface that makes cleaning bugs easier next time.”
After years of frustration with lesser performing and overpriced window cleaners, Dave A. McFarlane worked diligently to develop his own DAM Window Cleaner. He notes that the cleaner is safe for all surfaces.
He recommends using cotton towels when cleaning your windows. Prepackaged T-shirt material (new, no seams or print) is also offered by McFarlane. The T-shirt material is economical and works wonders when cleaning up the bugs and protecting your windows from scratches during the cleaning process, McFarlane adds.
McFarlane offers the cleaner in cases of 14 1.5oz bottles, 12 16oz bottles, or a kit including one of each size bottle and five T-shirt towels.
