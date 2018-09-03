MAC Air Group hosts suitcase party benefit

PORTLAND, Maine — MAC Air Group at Portland International Airport (KPWM) will once again host the Maine Suitcase Party in its hangar to benefit Camp Sunshine, a retreat in Casco, Maine, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

The Sept. 21, 2018, event is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers. Last year, the Maine Suitcase Party raised $110,000 for Camp Sunshine. This year, the MAC Air Group team expects to exceed that amount by hosting more than 700 attendees.

“Hosting the Maine Suitcase Party is one of the programs we look forward to the most,” said Alysan Caruso, vice president of MAC Air Group. “Working with Camp Sunshine and the event’s various sponsors is special because the community comes together to support a very worthy cause.”

The concept of the suitcase party is simple. People who have purchased tickets for the event arrive at the hangar with a packed suitcase and walk the red carpet. Throughout the evening, they enjoy food, spirits, music, dancing and beautiful private jets on display, all while participating in silent auctions and raffles.

At the end of night, four grand prize winners and their guests board one of MAC Air Group’s private jets and take off to New York City where they enjoy luxury accommodations in Times Square, a limo service, and $500 in spending cash.

Attendees can also win weekend stays at coastal Maine resorts, as well as tickets to New England sports games.

Proceeds from the tickets (ranging from $100 to $250 each, or 12 for $1,000), silent auction and cash bar are then given to Camp Sunshine.

MAC Air Group will give away tickets to the event in the coming weeks via its social media channels.

The company will also offer pilots 10 AVTRIP Points per gallon when visiting its FBO — MAC Jets— from Sept. 20-23.

Find out more and buy tickets here.