Classic and antique airplanes plan return to Texas

GAINESVILLE, Texas — The Texas Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association will hold its 56th Annual Fly-In Oct. 12-13 at Gainesville Municipal Airport (KGLE).

“We are excited to continue our ever-growing annual fly-in,” said chapter President Joel Meanor. “Our chapter works very hard each year and provides a fun event for all. The primary mission of the annual fly-in is to keep classic and historic airplanes in the public eye. We love seeing the airplanes fly in, the people, and certainly the kids. These kids will be the future caretakers of the aircraft they see at the fly-in.”

The Antique Airplane Association was formed in 1953 for those with an interest in preserving airplanes to “Keep the Antiques Flying.”

The Texas Chapter has hundreds of members and is always looking for more, Meanor noted.

“You don’t have to have an airplane or be a pilot to be a member,” he said. “You just have to love airplanes and have the desire to get involved. The chapter’s purpose is to provide the opportunity for individuals of all ages to enjoy classic airplanes.”

More Education and Safety Programs in 2018

“Based on the great success of our 2017 programs, we are even more excited about this year’s education and safety programs,” added Meanor. “The 2018 speaker lineup includes AOPA Ambassador Pat Brown, FAASTeam Representatives Steve Kiester and Brandon Ayers. Topics include How to Start and Run a Flying Club, Instrument Basics for the VFR Pilot, ADS-B for General Aviation, Transition Training, and ForeFlight Day to Day Usage.”

In 2017, the Safety and Education Programs at the TX AAA Annual Fly-In inspired more than 50 pilots to log on and take WINGS credit.

Warbirds in 2018

“We are beyond excited to welcome a MiG-17F ‘Fresco’ from RedStripeMig.com and a T-37 ‘Tweet’ from Service Air Corps. The purpose for these aircraft and their organizations is to honor our veterans and celebrate aviation through events like ours,” he added.

More to the fly-in

Along with the airplanes, classes and programs, the 56th annual TX AAA Fly-In will include singer and celebrity impersonator Rhonda Medina on Friday evening. Saturday is jam-packed with a pancake breakfast, Poker Run, exhibitors, hamburger lunch, aircraft judging, airplane parts sales, fuel coupon give-a-ways and more, he said.

“These classic airplanes are a significant part of our heritage,” he said. “Continuing to have aviation enthusiasts, experts, great airplanes and lots of fun at our annual event will continue to make a difference for the general aviation community.”