New owner of Cirrus Reports expands platform to include Eclipse and Cessna jets

LOS ANGELES — AEROCOR, an aircraft sales organization providing brokerage and acquisition services to owners of light turbine aircraft, has acquired the aircraft data analysis website Cirrus Reports.

A popular website among Cirrus aircraft owners, Cirrus Reports allows aircraft owners to store, process, and analyze information retrieved from the aircraft flight data recorder.

“AEROCOR is known for providing unique tools to our customers,” notes AEROCOR co-founder and CEO Justin Beitler. “Cirrus Reports will allow us to further expand our unique product offering, giving customers unparalleled access to information about their aircraft.”

AEROCOR also launched an immediate expansion of the Cirrus Reports platform to include support for Eclipse 500 and Eclipse 550 aircraft, as well as Cirrus SF-50 Vision Jet and the Citation Mustang.

Additional improvements are planned for the coming months, according to company officials.