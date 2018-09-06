Picture of the Day: A full logbook by the time he’s 8

Jim McGauhey submitted the following photo and note: “Phil is all smiles after his second flight in Papa’s homebuilt Zenith CH-650. Flying out of Harvey Field (S43) in Snohomish, Washington, we just bore holes in the sky.”

Jim notes that for the second flight, Phil’s car seat is on a piece of 4″ foam so he can see out of the plane better. “That’s why it sticks up so high,” he says.

The Zenith, powered by a Rotax 912 engine and boasting a Dynon panel, was built in two years, with Jim flying it from Washington state to Oshkosh in 2017.

Jim added that he took videos of both of Phil’s flights.

“After the flights, he watches those videos over and over and over again!” he reports. “At 2 years old he isn’t Young Eagles age, but he’ll have a full logbook by the time he’s 8.”





