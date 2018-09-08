Video: Transition training in 57 seconds

Accidents frequently result from pilots being unprepared for challenges presented by new, or different, aircraft they are flying. According to FAA officials, the lack of transition training has been cited as a causal factor in many GA accidents.

In a video posted to the FAA’s channel on YouTube, transition training is explored, from moving up to more complex aircraft, as well as challenges faced by airline pilots moving down to ultralights and light-sport aircraft.

The bottom line: Transition training with a CFI experienced in that model is essential.