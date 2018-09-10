Flying opens up a world of adventure, whether it’s an epic flight to Alaska or a $100 hamburger run to a nearby airport restaurant.

Now Sporty’s and Flight Outfitters want pilots who use a Stratus to share their favorite adventure. When they do, they’ll get entered to win a grand prize package worth more than $400, plus other prizes for weekly winners.

“We think one of the best ways to record a flying adventure is with a Stratus,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “In addition to delivering in-flight weather, traffic, GPS position, and backup attitude to your iPad, Stratus also includes a flight data recorder, which automatically logs all of your flights, complete with GPS position and attitude.”

To enter the contest, share your most interesting Stratus track log of your first solo, a flight to Oshkosh, the perfect S-turn, a unique instrument approach, or whatever else you found memorable, Sporty’s officials say.

Between now and Sept. 28, 2018, Sporty’s and Flight Outfitters will pick a weekly winner with the pilot winning a $50 Sporty’s gift card.

At the end of those four weeks, all four winners will be matched head-to-head and Sporty’s customers will vote on the grand champion.

The pilot with the most votes will win a Pilot Your Own Adventure prize pack that includes a Flight Outfitters Bush Pilot Jacket, a Flight Outfitters Bush Pilot Duffel, and a $200 Sporty’s Gift card, a total value of more than $400.

To enter, email your favorite track log to stratus@sportys.com, along with your name and home airport.

Entries can be emailed directly from ForeFlight or CloudAhoy, just make sure your track log was recorded on a Stratus. Entries will be accepted until 11 pm on Sept. 27, 2018.