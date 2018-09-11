Cessna tie-down eyebolts, trim wheel shafts and more approved

McFarlane Aviation Products has received several new approvals for Cessna aircraft, including tie-down eyebolts, trim wheel shafts and sprockets, trim actuator boots and clamps, and more.

Tie-down eyebolts found in the tail and wings of Cessna aircraft are now available from McFarlane, according to company officials. The FAA-PMA approved eyebolts are made with high strength parts forged from alloy steel and provide “a significant savings” over the factory OEM eyebolts, company officials note.

McFarlane also has won approval for its improvement in the design of the trim wheel shaft and sprockets for most single engine Cessna aircraft.

Using heat treated stainless steel and improving the engagement of the roll pin, “these shafts and sprockets will outlast the original designs,” company officials said, noting they are offered “at a fraction of the cost of OEM replacements.”

Also within the trim systems, McFarlane has addressed the issue of creep with its improved trim wheel stop catch assemblies, officials note.

“Often overlooked, these catch assemblies provide needed resistance in the trim systems,” said Cheryl Kurtz, a McFarlane specialist. “Our customers will save more than 75% when purchasing our assemblies that have a longer service life than the original designs.”

The assemblies are FAA-PMA replacements for Cessna 180, 182, and 185 aircraft.

Digging still further into the trim system and common issues that are often overlooked, McFarlane has gained FAA approval for trim actuator boots and clamps. These boots and clamps are approved for the Cessna 180, 182, and 185 aircraft and compliment the company’s previously approved stainless-steel actuators.

To ensure reliable operation of the trim system, it is important that the trim actuators on these aircraft are well maintained and kept free of dirt and moisture, McFarlane officials say, adding it is good practice to inspect and replace the original moisture absorbing canvas boots when needed.

“The boots were designed with a rubber coated synthetic fabric that has extreme resistance to deterioration from not only the boot’s environment but also the MIL Spec grease used on the trim actuators (jack screws),” explained Fred McClenahan, Senior Design Engineer at McFarlane. ” He added “the boots are made to very tight tolerances for a better fit.”