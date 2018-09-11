Countries around the globe to celebrate Girls in Aviation Day

Girls in Aviation Day 2018, slated for Oct. 13, 2018, is truly a global event, according to officials with Women in Aviation.

Now in its fourth year, Girls in Aviation Day is designed to introduce and educate girls 8 to 17 on the many career choices and lifestyle possibilities offered by the aviation/aerospace industry.

In addition to more than 50 Girls in Aviation events that will be presented from coast to coast in the United States, the international chapters in Women in Aviation’s network will ensure Girls in Aviation Day is celebrated around the globe, according to officials with the association.

With a little more than a month to go, Girls in Aviation Day events have been confirmed in:

Australia

Botswana

Canada (three events)

France

Germany

Ghana

India (17 events)

Ireland

Kenya

Netherlands

Nigeria (two events)

Spain

United Kingdom

Zambia

“When I think of all the girls around the globe whose lives will be changed by attending Girls in Aviation Day, I could not be prouder of our members,” says WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “We help them with educational materials, copies of Aviation for Girls magazine, and ideas, but they plan their own unique events, using local resources and role models, and countless hours of their own time.”

Last year, an estimated 9,700 girls participated in 74 separate events worldwide. That number of events has already been surpassed and will continue to grow through the Fall.

In addition to WAI Chapters, WAI Corporate Members, including Airbus, Cutter Aviation, Delta Air Lines, Eagle Aircraft Flight Academy, Experimental Aircraft Association, National Flight Academy, Signature Flight Support, and United Airlines, are also planning events across the world.

The list of Girls in Aviation Day events can be found at WAI.org.

WAI Girls in Aviation Day sponsors make the event possible and include: Bell Helicopter, Delta Air Lines, ISTAT Foundation, Sporty’s Pilot Shop, AeroShell, Air Wisconsin, Piedmont Airlines, NATCA, ASA (Aviation Supplies & Academics Inc.), Hartzell Propeller, SkyOne, and Utah Valley University.

A two-minute video on Girls in Aviation Day can be viewed here and below: