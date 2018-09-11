Hard landing bends AirCam

According to an FAA Aviation Safety Inspector, the pilot made a hard landing at the airport in McCall, Idaho, and the left main landing gear wheel separated from the AirCam.

Subsequently, the pilot aborted the landing, and on the second landing, the plane ground looped.

The plane received substantial damage to the lift struts and lower fuselage.

After multiple attempts to contact the pilot, the pilot did not fill out the National Transportation Safety Board Form 6120.1 Pilot/Operator Aircraft Accident/Incident Report, or talk to the National Transportation Safety Board in regard to the accident.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper landing flare, which resulted in a hard landing and the left main landing gear wheel separating from the airplane, followed by an aborted landing, and a subsequent ground loop during the follow-on landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA522

This September 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.