Latest editions of AMT handbooks released

WINGsReality EDU has released the 2018 editions of the FAA’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Handbook-Airframe Volume 1 (FAA-H-8083-31A), Aviation Maintenance Technician Handbook-Airframe Volume 2 (FAA-H-8083-31A) and the Aviation Maintenance Technician Handbook-Powerplant Volume 1 & 2 (FAA-H-8083-32A).

In an eBook PDF format, these handbooks are for people preparing for mechanic certification with airframe or powerplant ratings, or both.

The handbooks provide basic information on principles, fundamentals, and technical procedures in the areas common to both the airframe and powerplant ratings, according to company officials.

Sales price for each is $24.95.