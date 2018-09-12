King Schools launches online drone pilot recurrent test prep course

King Schools has released an online Drone Pilot Recurrent Test Prep Course.

“The FAA Remote Pilot Recurrent Knowledge Test eliminates questions on many areas that applicants were required to know for their initial certification,” said Martha King, co-chairman of King Schools. “This shorter course makes preparation for the recurrent test quick and easy by focusing tightly on the topics required for recertification. It also gives drone pilots the tools they need to learn about changes in FAA regulations, procedures, and airspace, and stay out of trouble with the FAA.”

“Since it was released in January of 2017, over 4,000 drone operators have passed their initial Remote Pilot Knowledge Test using our Drone Pilot License Test Prep course,” added John King, the other co-chairman of King Schools. “We have more than 400 reviews for this course and almost all of them have a 5-star rating. Our customers enjoy the HD-video in the regulations lesson, the interactive FAA-style questions, and the extended content throughout the course. Our recertification course continues that same style.”

The King Schools online Drone Pilot Recurrent Test Prep Course is $59 from KingSchools.com. Purchasers have lifetime access to the course.