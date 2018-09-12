New FBO in the works at KBJC

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Sheltair Aviation has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Jefferson County, Colorado, to build and operate a full service FBO and hangar complex at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC) in Broomfield.

Phase One development plans include a new 10,000-square-foot FBO facility, a new 35,000-square-foot hangar, and a new fuel farm on 10 acres at KBJC. Future plans include development of an additional 25 acres of aviation-related space, company officials noted.

The fourth busiest airport in Colorado, during 2017 KBJC handled 170,553 aircraft operations, an average of 467 per day.

“Our newest corporate address in Colorado reflects the natural progression of a company that carefully studies the market, identifies communities that embrace general aviation, considers the role of airports in supporting regional economies, and the vision of local officials,” said Jerry Holland, founder, chairman, and CEO of Sheltair. “Based on this criteria, it was easy to conclude that Sheltair wanted to be at Rocky Mountain Metro Airport.”

Sheltair, a privately-owned aviation development company, operates 17 FBOs and manages almost 4 million square feet of aviation-related properties in Florida, Georgia, and New York. Sheltair services include fueling, ground handling, hangar and office leasing, and turn-key design/build of aviation properties.