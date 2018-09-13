General Aviation News

Aircraft Spruce Super Sale set

Aircraft Spruce‘s annual super sale at its Corona, California, facility is set for Sept. 29, 2018.

“This is the time of year when we go all out by offering spectacular discounts on our most popular products and provide a chance for our loyal customers to meet our vendors,” Aircraft Spruce officials said, adding they also will be giving away “big prizes.”

An Experimental Aircraft Association Sport Air Workshop will be held in conjunction with the day’s events.

