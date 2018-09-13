Picture of the Day: End of a great day

Jerry Rea submitted the following photo and note: “Overnight on Lake Wawasee in Indiana. Thanks to Peter Bowers of WACO Aircraft Corp. for bringing the new Waco YMF5F to my 70th birthday party on Aug. 17, 2018!”



