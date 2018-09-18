Picture of the Day: Hudson River flying

Braulio Cosme submitted the following photo and note: “First flight around Manhattan as a student pilot with my CFI, getting Class B experience in a C172SP with the G1000. Picture taken from an action camera installed in the tail ring.”





