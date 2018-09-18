General Aviation News

Texas Aircraft Propeller now Hartzell recommended facility

Hartzell Propeller named Texas Aircraft Propeller & Accessories as a Recommended Service Facility.

The company is based at Pearland Regional Airport (KLVJ), near Houston.

As a Hartzell Recommended Service Facility, Texas Aircraft Propeller & Accessories has invested in tooling, equipment, and training. In addition, the company is audited on a periodic basis by Hartzell.

Texas Aircraft Propeller & Accessories technicians regularly attend Hartzell training to ensure that they are up to date with all product and technical improvements, Hartzell officials note. The company has  have more than 115 years of combined experience in the overhaul of both piston and turbine engine propellers.

Texas Aircraft Propeller & Accessories joins a network of Hartzell Recommended Service Facilities located throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

