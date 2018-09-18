Zenith Open Hangar Days and Fly-In this weekend

Zenith Aircraft Co.’s Open Hangar Days and Fly-In will be held Sept. 21-22, 2018, at the kit factory in Mexico, Missouri.

The event includes a tour of the factory where Zenith aircraft kits are made, as well as opportunities to network with company employees, Zenith customers, and representatives from several companies. A variety of seminars also is planned, including:

“So, you wanna build an airplane?” panel discussion. Specifically for first time builders, a moderated panel discussion about building your own airplane.

Engine panel discussion. This year, Zenith owners and pilots will discuss the specific engine they are flying behind, and share their experiences with engine installation, maintenance, and performance, as well as how and why they chose their specific engine.

A seminar on the new nosegear shock suspension system, as well as other aircraft building seminars.

New seminar topics include lithium batteries, dynamic prop balancing, sport pilot, transition training and more.

There will also be a Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) flying demonstrations, as well as a Zenith aircraft show with awards for all who participate with their Zeniths.