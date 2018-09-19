ASA releases new editions of FAA maintenance technician handbooks

ASA has released new editions of the FAA Aviation Maintenance Technician Handbooks.

The handbooks are designed for use by instructors and applicants preparing for the FAA Knowledge Exam and Oral & Practical (O&P) Exams required for obtaining an Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) certificate with Airframe or Powerplant rating or both (also called an A&P license).

Updated for 2018, these new editions of Airframe: Volume 1, Airframe: Volume 2, and Powerplant: Volumes 1 and 2 reflect current technologies, equipment, and procedures, ASA officials note.

These handbooks are for both students and instructors, and also serve as reference guides for current technicians who wish to improve their knowledge, company officials add.

The new editions provide the basic information on principles, fundamentals, and technical procedures. Illustrated throughout with detailed, full-color drawings and photographs, the handbooks include a comprehensive glossary and index.

The handbooks, which will begin shipping in mid-October, are available in softcover and eBook formats, as well as in bundles that include both.