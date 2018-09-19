King Schools releases free course for drone pilots

Drone pilots can take a new free King Schools course, “Using LAANC to Fly Drones in Controlled Airspace,” to learn how to use the FAA Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability.

The online course includes HD video and bullet points, followed by interactive questions to test your knowledge.

Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability, pronounced “LANCE,” is the result of a partnership between the FAA and private industry, King Schools officials explain. LAANC enables drone pilots to access controlled airspace near airports through near real-time processing of airspace authorizations.

In this course, Martha King, co-chairman of King Schools, explains how operators of drones can get that authorization.

“The FAA has made it possible, but navigating the system is not easy,” said King Schools CEO Barry Knuttila. “In this course you will find simple, clear tips and information that can speed you on your way to getting the most from LAANC. We have also added this LAANC information to updated versions of our Drone Pilot License initial test prep course.”

The Using LAANC to Fly Drones in Controlled Airspace course covers topics including:

UAS Facility Maps

Approved LAANC UAS Service Suppliers (USS)

B4UFLY FAA Mobile App

FAA’s DroneZone

Airspace Authorization and Waivers

The LAANC course is available for free at KingSchools.com/LAANC.