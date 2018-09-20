Performance Aircraft plans new facility at KLNK

LINCOLN, Nebraska – Performance Aircraft will soon break ground on a new facility at Lincoln Airport (KLNK) that will house its flight training center and aircraft sales team.

Located next to the General Aviation ramp, the new facility will include roughly 6,000-square-feet of office space and a large aircraft hangar. The company recently purchased a new Cirrus SR20, as well as a fleet of matching Cessna 172 Skyhawks and a Piper Seminole. The newly-acquired aircraft will “dramatically increase scheduling availability and flexibility for flight training customers,” company officials noted.

The company’s flight training center expects to more than triple its number of active flight training students over the next few years, while expanding its aircraft sales team and launching additional ancillary services, officials added.

The new facility is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2019.