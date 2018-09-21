New edition in AMT series released

The third book of the the Dale Crane AMT Series, Aviation Maintenance Technician: Powerplant, has been updated in the fourth edition to meet modern practices and procedures, according to officials with ASA.

The book, which features full-color illustrations, sets the pace for maintenance technician training, and serves as a resource to pass the FAA Knowledge Exam, according to ASA officials.

Powerplant covers the final section of the FAA’s required curriculum, detailing the technical maintenance of turbine and reciprocating engines, theory and construction of aircraft engines, aircraft powerplants, and powerplant auxiliary systems.

This textbook is designed for at-home, classroom, or university-level training, the publishers note.

With margin definitions highlighting important facts throughout, the textbooks also include a study guide in the form of review question sections with answer keys printed at the end of each chapter.

The hardcover book is priced at $59.95, while the eBook is priced at $54.95. You can get both in an eBundle for $69.95.