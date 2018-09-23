Picture of the Day: First flight with my boys

Patrick Desgens submitted the following photo and note: “Having recently passed my private pilot checkride, I picked up my two sons at Bromont Airport (CZBM) and flew them back to my home in Quebec City (CYQB). We landed just as the sun was setting. I finally achieved my goal of flying with my boys. The experience was memorable!”





