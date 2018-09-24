General Aviation News

It’s a Warbird Christmas at Sporty’s

Sporty’s annual Crystal Christmas ornament for 2018 features the T-6 Texan, a single-engine advanced trainer that was flown by dozens of air forces worldwide from World War II through the 1970s.

Today the T-6 remains in the spotlight as an air racer and an airshow performer.

The T-6 ornament is the 34th in the series, Sporty’s officials note.

The ornament includes a red ribbon for hanging and is boxed for gift giving, officials add.

Price: $24.95.

