New Nose-PICKER tug on the market

The new 24v Nose-PICKER from Aircraft-Tugs works with aircraft up to 4,500 pounds. It uses a manually-operated gate to secure the nose wheel to the tug, with no strap required, according to company officials. Once the aircraft is in position, open the gate to release the aircraft.

The Nose-PICKER frame is made in two halves using welded structural steel tubing, laser cut panels, and formed steel details. The upper and lower halves are then bolted together.

Non-metallic rollers in contact with the tire and plenty of torque safely and securely move the aircraft, company officials note.

The Nose-PICKER is priced at $1,769.