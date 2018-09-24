Nominations open for Flying Musicians scholarships

The Flying Musicians Association (FMA) has opened the floor for nominations for the 2019 FMA Solo program.

According to FMA officials, there is a correlation between learning to fly and learning music. The path is unmistakable: Practice, precision, working with others, multitasking, and ultimately performance, officials note.

The Solo Scholarship Program is open for nominations from music directors through Jan. 31, 2019. This scholarship assists an aspiring flight student from zero time to solo. FMA is excited about the fifth year of this scholarship program because of the impact it has on the student, the community, aviation, and music.

Candidates must be a junior or senior high school music student with a passion for music and aviation. All nominees will receive a sponsored FMA student membership, including an FMA shirt and other items donated by FMA sponsors.

“FMA loves assisting others who share our passions of flying and music,” said FMA President/CEO John Zapp. “To be able to assist and watch our student members grow through aviation and music is such a rewarding experience. We have now soloed six students, with two in the wings! There are now three additional private pilots that have come from this program.”

The 2019 FMA Solo Packet is now available online.