Honeywell expands flight plan options

Honeywell’s GoDirect Datalink service is now compatible with ForeFlight and RocketRoute flight planning applications.

This new access is a standard offering for all GoDirect Datalink customers, and allows pilots to upload their ForeFlight and RocketRoute flight plans directly to their aircraft via Honeywell’s datalink network, company officials explain.

GoDirect Datalink provides pilots with worldwide, two-way communication between an aircraft and the ground. The GoDirect Datalink services include free text messaging, oceanic and predeparture clearances, weather information, custom short codes, and Controller Pilot Data Link Communication, according to Honeywell officials.

The service helps pilots stay connected to air traffic control wherever they are, while also making life easier for operators and maintenance teams, officials add.

In addition to the standard capabilities, RocketRoute, ForeFlight, and all others using GoDirect Datalink will soon have access to live flight tracking data, Honeywell officials report.

Honeywell GoDirect also now offers a new, low-cost regional datalink plan, dubbed “Datalink Light.” This new service package is designed for business and general aviation operators, and provides real-time weather information in the cockpit. It also reduces pre-flight pilot workload by uploading flight plans directly into the aircraft’s flight management system.